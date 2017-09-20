Locals pack BOE for tax hearing

Third hearing on proposed 5.17 percent tax increase was delayed by Hurricane Irma; fourth hearing set for September 28 as a result



Citizens packed the Board of Education meeting room Monday night for the third public tax hearing regarding a proposed 5.17 percent tax increase and more than a dozen addressed the board directly, requesting the board approve a rollback millage rate of 13.691 mills rather than maintain the current rate of 14.399 mills which will result in a tax increase.

Due to a $9,000 decrease in the value of a mill this year, 14.399 mills will result in a tax increase of approximately $56 for a landowner with property valued at $200,000 or an increase of $141.60 for property valued at $500,000. (See the graph accompanying this story on our website today for a more detailed list of the cost breakdown for properties listed at multiple values).

The BOE was scheduled to approve the tax digest and millage rate at their monthly meeting following the hearing, but revised the meeting agenda to comply with a legal requirement to advertise all public hearings for seven days prior to the hearing.

The third tax hearing was rescheduled from Monday, Sept. 11, to Monday, Sept. 18, due to Hurricane Irma. The rescheduled date was advertised publicly, but not for a full seven days prior so the board will hold a fourth public hearing on Monday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at the Central Office followed by a meeting to adopt the millage rate at noon.

“There are very specific state guidelines that we have to follow in publishing the hearing notices. You have to publish it one week in advance,” said School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters. “In order to do that and give the full seven days of notice, we’re asking you to table that decision for September 28.”

Waters opened the third public hearing Monday night with an explanation of how school districts qualify for state equalization funds and pending changes in state law regarding the local millage requirement to qualify for equalization dollars, information that had been misstated at a previous public hearing.

“At the last meeting, inadvertently, it was misstated the purpose of this millage rate was to avoid loss of equalization funds,” Waters said. “Currently, it is a requirement to have 13 mills, not 14 as it was misstated at the last meeting.”

Most of the citizens who addressed the board did so on behalf of senior citizens and farmers – landowners who are struggling to bear the local tax burden. Many had previously addressed the board at the first or second public hearing.

Several of those who spoke referenced the misinformation presented about the state’s local millage requirement at the second public hearing. “It seems that our board only tells us their version,” said Terry Kennedy.

Kennedy’s remarks were cut short by the three-minute timer imposed on each speaker. Murmurs in the room seemed to indicate she was cut short on purpose, just as she was starting to address central office salaries, rather than because of the timer ringing.

Dawn Smith referenced Waters’ statement at a June board meeting that any excess funds after the books were closed for fiscal year 2017 would be utilized to pay employees a Christmas bonus. She requested that those funds and other monies allocated for teacher raises be utilized instead to offset a loss in tax revenue.

Some in the audience snickered at Smith’s comments, prompting a mild rebuke from retired educator, Dorcas Moore, at the end of the hearing. “I appreciate the meeting. I think we’re all here because there’s some issues that we want resolved. We’ve done it in a very, very nice way, but when Dawn Smith was speaking I heard a lot of snickering and laughing. We don’t need this. We’re here to resolve an issue … we need to be respectful of everyone,” she said.

Peggy Perkins and Robert Hodgson pointed to the school district’s fund equity. Perkins compared Evans County’s $3 million fund equity to Tattnall County’s $1,742,665, saying that it seemed a little excessive while Hodgson commented that the fund equity was sitting at 4 percent above the minimal state requirement.

Hodgson ended his statement with an implication that the board members would face opposition come election time. “See you guys at the polls,” he said.

Others argued that senior citizens with no children in the school system should not have to pay school taxes at all. “When is enough, enough?” asked Daniel Holland.

Every citizen who spoke received applause when they concluded their statements.

How does Evans County compare?

During his presentation, Waters provided comparison data regarding Evans County School District’s millage rate, compiled by Georgia’s Superintendent of Schools Association.

Evans County is ranked 35th lowest in the state out of 187 school districts — 80.5 percent of districts in the state have a higher millage rate.

Evans is ranked seventh in its 18-county RESA district.

The average millage rate in Georgia is 16.32 mills.

The board has stated repeatedly that its reason for proposing a 14.399 millage is two-fold: to adopt a consistent rate and to stop the revenue loss the district has experienced for the last three years.

“We’ve been able to do so by tapping into the fund reserves the district was able to accumulate,” Waters said. “But we cannot continue to do that and operate and maintain the 15 percent [fund equity] required by the state.”

Waters reported that, as of September 15, the district had reduced expenses from last year by approximately $700,000. The current FY18 budget reflects a deficit of $296,750, reduced from $900,000 last year.

The proposed rate of 14.399 mills would result in a tax revenue increase to the district of $36,794.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

