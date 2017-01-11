Local State of Emergency repealed

State of Emergency was enacted in preparation for Hurricane Matthew last October

In their first meeting of 2017 held Tuesday, Jan. 3, Evans County Board of Commissioners repealed the local state of emergency enacted on October 4 in preparation for Hurricane Matthew. The state of emergency continued through the county’s storm clean up efforts and reimbursement negotiations with FEMA. Commissioner Del Beasley made a motion to repeal the state of emergency. The vote to do so was unanimous. The action was Chairwoman Irene Burney’s last order of business at the helm of the commission. Directly following the vote, Jill Griffin was appointed chairwoman for 2017.

