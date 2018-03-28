Local man killed in wreck Tuesday

Jerry Griner, an Evans County native, was struck and killed at approximately 5:30 a.m. yesterday morning on the Metter Highway (Hwy. 129 S). A woman from Candler County was traveling to work at Claxton Poultry when she hit Griner who was standing in the roadway.

Georgia State Patrol worked the scene of the accident while Evans County Sheriff’s Office redirected traffic. Hwy. 129 is heavily traveled in the early morning hours. The roadway was cleared by 9 a.m.

The accident occurred just past Allen Sikes Road and AD Eason Road, in front of Griner’s home.

The investigation is ongoing and an accident report was not finalized by press time.

Mr. Griner’s obituary appears on Page 6 of this week’s edition (March 28) and is published online at www.claxtonenterprise.com as well.

