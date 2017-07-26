Airport runs into state funding issue

Cost share percentage in question for parallel taxiway project

Georgia Dept. of Transportation’s aviation division intends to change the cost share percentage for a new taxiway project at Claxton-Evans County Airport from 95 percent state and federal funding and 5 percent local funding to a 75/25 percent ratio. Airport Manager Vernon Owens informed authority members of the proposed change at a quarterly airport authority meeting earlier this month.

Based on the original cost share, the airport has $105,000 set aside in SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) dollars to cover the local portion, but at 75/25, the local burden would increase to $525,000. The total taxiway project is estimated to cost $2.2 million. “They’re trying to change over to 25/75, but there’s no way we can do the project,” Owens said. Owens didn’t think it was likely that the City of Claxton or Evans County would finance the additional cost.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

