Lisa Brunson, servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, has finished her race and received her heavenly reward. This beautiful and “old soul” was a bold witness of the Gospel; she selflessly honored others and taught us how to be more gracious, faithful and forgiving. As a graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Lisa cared for countless patients at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Candler Hospital and health departments in Chatham, Bulloch, Bryan and Candler counties. She ministered to others in many ways over the years, serving as a member of the American Cancer Society and coordinating the Relay for Life and their fashion show events, as well as the WMU Director and Acteens Leader at Oliver Branch Baptist Church. It brought Lisa great joy to do life with her Compassion Christian Church family and contribute as the Women’s Ministry Leader, as well as a Life Group leader. She very much enjoyed crafts, gardening and photography as well as volunteering for various events. Lisa will be remembered for her loving, caring and compassionate spirit and was loved by anyone who met her. Lisa is survived by her husband, Steve, of Statesboro; three sons, Jonathan, Thomas and Phillip who she loved dearly, as well as, her mother, Gail Summerford; sister, Deedra Long and brother, Michael Summerford. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Bill Summerford. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Compassion Christian Church with Pastor Harrison Huxford and Rev. Clint Sullens officiating. Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mike King, Bobby Gee, Carey Roberts, Gary Mock, Dan Burkhalter and Wallace Isom. Please visit our online memorial at: www.hodgesmoore.com to sign the guest book and share memories with the Brunson family. Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

