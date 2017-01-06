Mrs. Lily Mae Graham Harris was the oldest of four children born to the late Richard and Lottie Mae Bobbitt Graham in Tattnall County. She was educated at one of many Rosenwald Schools, Manassas.

Arbertee and Lily Mae met in the early 40s and were married on July 31 1943. While Arbertee was serving his country in the military, Lily Mae resided in Manassas and gave birth to their first baby girl, Harvesteen. After moving to Claxton in 1946 at the present location, God blessed this marriage with four other girls.

Lily Mae took in washing and ironing for various families in order to help with household expenses and still be at home with her children. She also realized that she needed to clothe her girls. It was God who gifted her (she never took sewing lessons) to make beautiful, frilled dresses, skirts and blouses from flour sacks and other materials available. She sent her girls out looking like they had shopped at a boutique. Later, she alone with her friend Ruby Dell Baker, sewed for others including hats and scarves.

Lily Mae joined her daughters at First African M.B. Church in 1956 under the leadership of Rev. S.L. Lee. During the early years she sung in the choir, taught Sunday School and served as assistant secretary. She served as church secretary for over 35 years. Other service positions she held were trustee, Deaconess president, Community Seniors Coordinator (served lunches to seniors on the fifth Saturday) and a faithful and dedicated Sunday School student.

Her Christian service was not limited to her beloved First African. She started working in the Mt. Calvary M.B. Association in various positions in the Women’s Department and was later elected as the first woman to hold the office of secretary of the association in 1977 and served until 2007. She was a 1990 Mt. Calvary honoree and received special recognition in 2007. In addition, she served as coordianator of 47-57 ministry in the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia under the leaderhsip of Mrs. C.M. Pearson, president of the women’s division. Lily Mae and Ruby Dell were frequent traveles to state conventions.

Lily Mae’s love for her fellow citizen included delivering Christmas packages for the Gladiators. After performing this service for a few years, she encouraged the Gladiators’ wives to come together and organize. As a result, they became the Gladiettes and she served as their first president. Her other social organizational services included Rose Bud Garden Club, Order of Eastern Star O.E.S. #269 and over 40 years as a Jolly 12 member.

Lily Mae’s career started at Evans County High School as a lunchroom cook. She and Ruby Dell served over 400 meals without modern convenience and completed their tasks by 2:30 p.m. She served as PTA president for two years. During her tenure, the attendance went from 80 to over 200 parents.

After leaving ECH she was hired with Community Action in 1967. Lily Mae, Nita Bell, C.L. Bailey and others were trailblazers of the program. Her duties included traveling to places known and unknown to her to inform people of services that were available in Evans County. Under this agency, she delivered food to four counties. She also helped to form the Genesis Housing Program and was assigned to the weatherization program. For the program to stay functioning for a period of time, Lily Mae and Robert Berry insulated over 50 houses without assistance. Concerted Services took over Community Action in 1989 and hired her as supervisor of Evans County Concerted Services Center in September 1986. She served the community in various ways, including assisting then mayor, Perry DeLoach with city surveys to find out the number of homes without adequate sanitation. Other duites were too numerous to list. She retired on August 31, 2001 and continued to work with community seniors in various ways.

Lily Mae was a special mama to Eula Faye, (T Baby) Gertie, John Paul, (deceased) Louise, Sandra, Sheila and sublings, Pastor Lewis, Doris and Janita. She mentored Mamie and numerous others. She was a caretaker for several community seniors. She was an avid reader, a writer and loved to purchase and give away Bibles and books. Her favorite scripture was Proverbs 3: 5, 6.

She took her flight into the presence of God, Wednesday, Dec. 28, and left a huge void in the lives of those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two siblings and a daughter.

She is survived by her children, Harvesteen Torain of Brookeville, Md., Arberdeen Gamble of Philadelphia, Pa., Patricia (Charles) Milton of Claxton, Eileen (Nesta) Rosado of Hyde Park, Ma.; brother, Richard (Deloris) Graham, Jr. of Cheltenham, Md.; sisters-in-law, DuieEtta Turner Graham of St. Charles, Mo., Teresa Swinson of Claxton; grandchildren, Anthony (Olivia) Toraine of Yoktown, Va., Crystal Torain of Chantilly, Va., Diane Gamble and Lynn Gamble, both of Philadelphia, Pa., Kelvin Harris of Claxton, Merissa (Terrance) Jones of Carrollton, Ga., Joy Harris of Brockton, Ma., Latashia Harris of Hyde Park, Ma., Charles (Myra) Jackson, Jr. of Lithonia, Ga., Nesta Rosado, Jr. of Fitchburgh, Ma.; great-grandchildren, Darren, Arteia, Champaine, Saraha, William, Dayquan, Ronyai, Trinity, Isaiah, Emoni, Amaiah, Andre, Saf’fir, Amari, Logan, Landon; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins; a special cousin, Jeanette Young; spirtual sons and daughters too numerous to name and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 2 at First African Baptist Church at 12 noon.

Burial was in Hagan Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Daniel Brewton, Bennie Brown, Andrew Green, Rommie Littles, Tony McKever and Marvin Welch.

Harpers Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments