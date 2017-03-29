BREAKING NEWS
License check yields tickets, DUIs

About the author

Newsroom

Top News

City approves financial policies
City approves financial policies

City approves financial policies

March 29, 2017
Anderson sworn in Newly-elected Claxton City Councilman
Anderson sworn in Newly-elected Claxton City Councilman

Anderson sworn in Newly-elected Claxton City Councilman

March 29, 2017
License check yields tickets, DUIs
License check yields tickets, DUIs

License check yields tickets, DUIs

March 29, 2017
Can EMH reverse trend of profit loss?
Can EMH reverse trend of profit loss?

Can EMH reverse trend of profit loss?

March 29, 2017
Tiger Tales
Tiger Tales

Tiger Tales

March 29, 2017

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive