License check yields tickets, DUIs

Road safety checkpoint held at Hagan, Claxton city limits Friday night

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety held a meeting at Harry’s BBQ in Hagan Friday night and then set up a road safety checkpoint at the Hagan/Claxton city limits. During the three-hour safety check, officers issued nearly 28 citations for possession of marijuana, child seat violations, seat belt violations and no license.



