Liberty County teens run Perkins Mill stop sign, injured in Hwy 301 wreck

Two teens from Liberty County were airlifted to Memorial in Savannah from injuries they sustained in a wreck after running a stop at Perkins Mill Road and Hwy. 301 Monday evening, May 7.
The teens, a 17-year-old male driver and his 14-year-old male passenger, were driving a Chevrolet Silverado. They had crossed into the northbound lanes of travel on Hwy. 301 when they were struck by two vehicles – a Dodge Journey driven by Kendra Rush and a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Page Snell.
Rush and Snell declined medical treatment at the scene. A Georgia State Patrol investigator had no information as to the extent of the teens’ injuries yesterday afternoon.
The accident is still under investigation. No official report has been filed.