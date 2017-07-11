Leroy Nesby, 75, of Claxton, formerly of Orange, N.J., passed away on Sunday, July 9. He was born in Claxton on July 19, 1941 to the late Mary Byrd and the late Horace Nesby. Leroy was educated in the Evans County school system of Georgia and Essex County College of New Jersey. In 1968, he married Annie Fedd and together they raised three daughters. The couple renewed their vows in 1996.

Leroy was a veteran of the United States Army where he served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Leroy was an employee of Twin County Grocers for more than 20 years.

Leroy loved the Lord and was a member of Green Cypress Baptist Church where he served as an usher. Leroy also enjoyed working out at the gym, where he was a member. Friends, neighbors and family remember Leroy as a good spirited happy guy who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need

Leroy was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister.

Leroy is survived by three brothers, four sisters, four daughters, seven grandchildren and one great-grand child, and the mother of his three daughters.

A viewing will be held at Moody Funeral Home on Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m. Celebration of Life services will be held at Hagan Temple Grace Deliverance on Saturday, July 15 at noon, with the burial immediately following.

The Repast will be held at Hagan Temple Grace Deliverance immediately following the burial. All food donations should be taken to the church.

