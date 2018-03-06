Lady Patriots Win State

The last state basketball title for the Lady Patriots was in 2007

An impressive season record of 28-2 culminated in the best way possible Saturday afternoon, March 3, as the Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) Lady Patriots earned the GISA (Georgia Independent School Association) Class 3A state basketball championship. It was a close contest until the Lady Patriots pushed ahead in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta’s Holy Spirit Prep, 55-48.

Simply stated, “We came, we saw, we conquered,” said PCA senior Haley Thompson.

The last State Championship for the Lady Patriots was 11 years ago in 2007, and current Head Coach Elizabeth Tatum was a junior who played on the team for PCA that year.

“I am honored and blessed to be able to coach this special group of girls,” said Coach Tatum, who shares coaching responsibilities with Coach Jamie Oates and Coach Kim Tarver. “We set goals for this season, and the girls have done everything and more to accomplish these goals.

