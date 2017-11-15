La Casa road paving delayed

Hurricane Irma, asphalt plant upgrades hinder work

Paving scheduled to start Dec. 4

In October, County Administrator Casey Burkhalter informed the Board of Commissioners that Hurricane Irma clean up had again delayed progress in the La Casa paving project. Last week, Burkhalter reported that work was continuing on the project, but the asphalt plant that will be utilized for paving will close from December – March for system upgrades, resulting in another potential delay on project completion.

The La Casa project is partially funded through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that Evans County received in 2014. Any project delays require grant extension approval from the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). “The county will need to file another extension due to Hurricane Irma and also the plant repairs,” Burkhalter reported.

DCA has approved two grant extensions to date. The most recent one was approved in July through the end of the year. A third extension will be requested in December after paving of the first section has commenced. At most the extension would be for another six months, but Burkhalter didn’t anticipate needing that much time.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

