La Casa paving project moves ahead

Amidst community speculation as to the status of paving nearly 2 miles in the La Casa de Carmen subdivision off Hwy. 301 N., County Administrator Casey Burkhalter informed the Board of Commissioners at a meeting last week that the project is still moving forward. On July 10, the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) approved a grant extension on the project through December.

On Thursday, July 13, a bid opening was held for asphalt surfacing, the next phase of the project. Sikes Brothers, Inc. and Ellis Wood Contracting bid on the project. Wood’s base bid of $232,157 was the low bid by $3,000.

After the bids are vetted by Parker Engineering (firm on the project) and DCA and the winning bid is formally approved by the BOC, the contractor should be able to start paving in La Casa by mid-August.

Wesley Parker, engineer on the project, says the first phase of paving will include the entrance into the subdivision, all of Amelia Drive, 1,300 linear feet of Tradewinds Way, and 600 feet of Aruba Road. The contractor has a 180-day contract.

In a June 29 progress report letter to DCA, Parker reported that grading, drainage and base has been finished on the subdivision entrance from Hwy. 301, Amelia Drive, portions of Tradewinds Way and Aruba Road. Parker said on Monday the project is at least 25 percent complete.

The road department is currently working on the back side of La Casa, laying base material as they move toward 301 to tie in with the front section of the road. The front section of road will be paved first to prevent further erosion from water drain off on the back of the subdivision. “If we would have asphalted all this in the back (first), all we’re doing is speeding up the water and causing a nasty problem,” Burkhalter said.

A decision was made early in the road design phase to budget for a higher quality rock paving base rather than the cheaper clay base due to the amount of traffic through La Casa, a cost difference of approximately $44,500, Burkhalter says.

“Although the asphalt road is more expensive than the surface treatment road would be, the asphalt road is stronger and therefore has a longer service life than a typical surface treatment road,” Parker explained. “However, the main reason that Evans County decided to use asphalt instead of surface treatment is the ease of construction. Sand-clay bases work well during dry times and on roads where traffic is light. When sand-clay becomes wet, the roads become slippery and rutted due to the large percentage of clay.”

The La Casa paving project was made possible through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a DCA program targeting projects in low-income areas. Evans County was awarded the grant on September 5, 2014.

Evans County is matching or leveraging approximately 32 percent with in-kind labor and equipment hour cash equivalents for the use of county employees and machinery and some cash match. “We can do labor that equates to cash. That’s what gives the bulk of the match, equipment hours and labor,” Burkhalter explained.

According to the initial project budget analysis, the county’s in-kind project match totals approximately $150,000 and the county has provided a cash match of approximately $80,000, funded through 2005 SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) dollars allocated for capital improvements. DCA estimates the entire project cost at nearly $800,000, including the grant funds, county match and a few project application fees.

In a system that’s been in place for decades, Evans County Road Department typically handles the first phase of road construction — building the road base and ditches, installing drainage and driveway pipe. “The county has always built the bases. We didn’t bid it out because of that reason,” Burkhalter said.

Unlike private contractors, the county is not subject to the federal Davis-Bacon Wage Rule which dictates hourly minimum wages. “We never even considered it [bidding out] because we’ve always done that to save money,” Burkhalter continued.

Critics of the project claim it could have been finished sooner and perhaps for a cheaper price. Because of the county’s precedent, Burkhalter can’t provide a cost estimate on the project had it been entirely bid out to a private contractor. “We could have bid the entire thing out … that’s the price that we don’t know we could get,” he said.

Work in La Casa began in February 2016, only to be halted when county road crews busted water lines located in the right-of-way within the first 1,000 feet of Tradewinds Way. For several months, work stalled as county officials attempted to negotiate an agreement with the water system owner, Lee Benson, to move the lines.

On September 29, 2016, Benson sold the water system to Lindsay Martin. Martin has been cooperative with locating and moving lines as county road crews continue on the project, but on October 8, Hurricane Matthew struck Evans County and road crews were pulled from the project for cleanup efforts.

Work in La Casa resumed in earnest on February 23, 2017. Burkhalter says work has been delayed a few times for weather, but has continued regularly since then.

The long project delays resulted in two grant extensions — one through April 30, 2017 and the most recent one, requested by the county on April 4, through the end of this year. Both extensions were approved by DCA, but representatives did request further information as to the reason for the latest extension request. “It (the request) didn’t have the level of detail,” said Glen Misner, director of CDBG field services for DCA. At DCA’s request, Parker drafted the June 29 progress report letter aforementioned. Misner says Parker’s letter met all of DCA’s questions and the second extension was then granted with no issue.

In spite of the delays, DCA has not pulled funding for the project, and Burkhalter says the delays have not prohibited Evans County from applying for future CDBG grants.

Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission wrote the grant back in 2014 and serves as the grant administrator. Hugh Darnley, director for economic development with the Commission, says these projects are typically awarded with a two-year completion date, but it’s not uncommon for grants to be extended when project circumstances are unforeseen or uncontrollable, such as the water system issues and weather delays in La Casa.

