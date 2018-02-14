Kirkland takes oath of office

For the first time in over 40 years, a new Claxton police chief was sworn in Monday

Newly hired Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland took his oath of office Monday morning, Feb. 12, at City Hall in front of a crowded room of family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers. Mayor Terry Branch swore Kirkland into the position of police chief while retired Chief Edward Oglesbee pinned Kirkland’s new badge.

“Y’all are going to witness something that hasn’t happened in 41 years, the swearing in of a new police chief,” Branch said just prior to the ceremony. “He’s the right man at the right place at the right time.”

Branch recognized Kirkland’s wife, Kristin, Aunt Mary DeLoach and several other family members in attendance. Kirkland received much support from area law enforcement agencies as well. Evans County Sheriff Randall Tippins and retired Tattnall Sheriff Quinton Rush were among those who attended. “I want to thank everyone for their support. This is a big turnout,” Kirkland said.

