Kirkland is Chief

Claxton Council selected Kirkland as police chief from six finalists Monday night

After deliberating behind closed doors for half an hour, Claxton City Council reconvened in open session Monday night, Jan. 29, and voted unanimously to hire Dale Kirkland as Claxton’s new police chief at an annual salary of $62,331. Kirkland will succeed longtime Police Chief Edward Oglesbee who retired in December.

Kirkland will most likely be sworn in as police chief on Monday, Feb. 12. Mayor Terry Branch will swear Kirkland into office.

“Thank you for all the support. I received lots of text messages and calls and a lot of community support. That’s essential in having a successful police department,” Kirkland said. Kirkland took the job as Hagan’s police chief three years ago with intentions to apply for the Claxton job when Oglesbee retired. He hopes to stay in the position for years to come.

Councilman Risher Willard made the motion to hire Kirkland and Councilwoman Joy Freeman provided the second. According to Willard’s motion, Kirkland’s employment is pending a routine background check, effective no later than February 15.

Kirkland was selected for the position over five other finalists: current Claxton PD Investigator Barry Barnard, retired Police Chief Wesley Fletcher, Hephzibah Police Chief Dwayne Flowers, Fulton County Chief Investigator Javier Garcia and former Metter Police Chief Mack Seckinger.

Branch and city council members, except for Willard and Councilman Scott Lynn, participated in interviews of the six finalists last week. Interview recordings were made available to Willard and Lynn the following day.

Kirkland currently serves as Hagan Police Chief, part-time Claxton officer and a part-time officer for Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office. He plans to stay on part-time in Hagan and work for TCSO when needed, but says he’ll cut back on taking shifts with other agencies as his chiefing responsibilities increase.

Kirkland’s first priorities are additional training for himself and the department and increased community involvement. Community policing is a top priority for Kirkland. “I take a very proactive approach to my job. I like to try to prevent the problem before it happens,” he said. “If you patrol an area heavily, then you can cut down on crime just by presence. I would like to increase our presence.”

Kirkland sees an immediate need for an increase in the number of officers on the street and for a school resource officer. Aside from the police chief and investigator, Kirkland says CPD currently has one officer on duty during the day and two at night.

He’s just started reviewing Claxton PD’s operating budget, but doesn’t see much room currently for cost cutting measures without impacting public safety. “I won’t jeopardize public safety with any cost cutting measure,” he said. “I think at the point we’re at right now, operating on bare bones already as far as staffing and the number of officers on the street, any additional cuts would jeopardize public safety.”

But, Kirkland has recognized that most of the department’s budget is tied up in salaries. As officers retire and new employees are hired at a lower salary, the department’s budget will become more flexible. While the promotion marks a pay increase for Kirkland, his salary alone is a reduction of at least $20,000 from what Oglesbee was making prior to his retirement.

Kirkland and his wife, Kristin, reside in Claxton with their two sons, Kaiden (five) and Kamden (one).

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

