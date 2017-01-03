Kenny J. Clark, 61, passed away January 1 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Santa Barbara, Calif., but had resided in Claxton for many years. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1973 and was the owner and operator of Clark’s Upholstery for the past 27 years. He was a great cook and enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Lester Earl Clark, Sr.

Surviving are his wife, Tracey Clark of Claxton; one son, Jansen (Emily) Clark of Odenville, Ala.; one grandson, Grayson Luke Clark of Alabama; his mother, Joyce Clark of Claxton; three brothers, Lester Earl (Louise) Clark, Alan Clark and Jim (Brenda) Clark, all of Claxton; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 5-7 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home chapel.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Clark, Greg Clark, Kenny Wells, Scott Stanfield, and Merle Hart.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

