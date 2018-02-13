Kenneth Deal Shuman, 84, of Black Creek, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, after a short illness. Kenneth was born August 12, 1933 to Leon and Florence Shuman in Bulloch County, Ga., the third of four children. Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy from March 1953 thru 1957. He also served in the Air Force Reserves until December 1, 1990. He had an extreme respect for all forms of military and was always quick to salute, stand, or respectfully acknowledge any military officer or event. Kenneth was married to Jeanne Smith from June 14, 1959 until her death on February 16, 2002. He married Margatene (Margie) Pevey on October 1, 2007 and enjoyed the rest of his life with her. Kenneth was a retiree from the Georgia Department of Transportation. During this time he also developed, owned, and managed residential and commercial rental property in the Black Creek area. He was elected as a director on the Canoochee EMC board in September 1999 and enjoyed serving on this board through December 31, 2010. He had a strong work ethic, strived to do his best on every job he undertook, and expected his children to do the same. When he got older and turned his ventures over to his children, he encouraged them to always develop businesses that would benefit the community. Kenneth loved the Lord and joined Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church on December 11, 1960. He was baptized a few days later in the Ogeechee River on Christmas Day. He faithfully served this church as song leader for over 40 years, and as a deacon for over 50 years. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Margatene (Margie) Pevey Shuman; son, Deal Shuman; daughter, Kim (David) Blocker; son, David (Medea) Shuman; Marty (Trini) Pevey; Sonya (Glen) Deaton; grandchildren, Caleb (Sierra) Cribbs, Kendall (Andrew) Lanier, Matthew Shuman, Stephen Shuman, Noah Shuman, Peyton Shuman; Kara Scott, Zachary Blocker, Priscilla (Mathew) Wrobel, Zachary (Alex) Perkins, Wesley (Jen) Perkins, Tucker Pevey and Ashtin Pevey; great-grandchildren Gatlyn Lanier, Knox Lanier, Harper Scott, Callista Perkins, Kennedy Perkins, Jacob Perkins, Andrew Perkins and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Florence Shuman; his wife, Jeanne; brothers, Leon Shuman and Quinton Shuman;, and a sister, Bivian Chester. Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 12, at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The pallbearers were Kenneth’s grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth’s nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Primitive Baptist Foundation, Inc., c/o Darryl Harris, P. O. Box 595, Roswell, Ga. 30077. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Kenneth Deal Shuman.

