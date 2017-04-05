K9 unit nabs Turner County fugitive

Herrick fled into wooded area off Elizabeth Street

Evans County Sheriff’s deputies visited a home on Elizabeth Street last Wednesday morning to arrest Cindy Diana Livingston for a parole violation. Upon their arrival, Michael Herrick, wanted in Turner County for a probation violation in connection with burglary, ran from the residence and escaped into a nearby wooded area.

Officers called in a K-9 unit from Bulloch County and Herrick was apprehended without injury a short while later. No officers were injured during the incident.

