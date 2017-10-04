Juvenile shot at Hillside

No arrests made, still under investigation

A 16-year-old male was shot in the foot with a 40 caliber round in front of Hillside Apartment No. 10 on N. Duval Street Sunday evening just after 6 p.m. Claxton PD had a suspect, but no arrest had been made by yesterday evening.

The victim was initially transported to Evans Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injuries required surgery.

A shell casing and blood spatter were found at the scene. A weapon has not yet been recovered. Police Chief Edward Oglesbee said Monday a motive for the shooting had not been determined either.

GBI is assisting CPD with the investigation.

From staff reports

Comments

comments