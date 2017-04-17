Joyce Oglesby Neder, 80, passed away on April 14, at her residence. The Evans county native was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell where she worked for many years.

Surviving are one sister, Gloria Cole of Claxton; one step-daughter, Maria Douglas of Atlanta; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 9:30-11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Loves Chapel Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

