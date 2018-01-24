Joyce Gray Rhodes, 62, of Richmond Hill, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas (Tom) Rhodes; daughter, Heather and her husband Joey Harris; son, Gray and his wife Maggie Rhodes; grandchildren, Kendall Gray Drury, Reagan Rhodes Drury and Charles (Charlie) Keller Rhodes; her brother-in-law, Wayne Massey; and special friends, Donna and Jimmy Norris. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Wilson (Bill) Gray; her mother, Ouida Todd Gray; and her sister, Janice Massey. Joyce was a realtor with Century 21 Ways Station in Richmond Hill. She was a member of Arts on The Coast. She really enjoyed the beach and spending time out on the boat. Joyce especially loved her grandchildren with all her heart and she will be missed by everyone that knew her. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. If you desire, you can share your condolences online at coxrichmondhillfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association.

