Joy Riggs Toole, 59, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was a native of Evans County and a member of Edmond Chapel Church of God. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who faithfully served the Lord. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lazetta Riggs. Surviving are two daughters, Katelyn Toole of Statesboro and Kristen (Daniel) Burquest of Warner Robins; two sisters, June Riggs and Jan (Rusty) Lee, both of Claxton; three precious granddaughters, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 – 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Claxon Church of God, 11982 U.S. Hwy 280, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

