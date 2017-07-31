Joseph A. (Uncle Dick) Stanfield, 94, died Saturday July 29, at his home surrounded by his children, grandchildren and friends.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Effie Rustin Stanfield, his daughter Bonnie Mae, who died in infancy, and three grandchildren, Leslie Mae Strickland, James Allen Driggers and Matthew James Ennis.

Born November 7, 1922 to Joe and Leona Pearl Blocker Stanfield in Tattnall County, he was the sole surviving child of their eight children. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country in World War II, the Korean Conflict and two tours of the Vietnam War. He served 27 years and retired on July 1, 1971 with the rank of Master Sergeant E8. During his service he earned the following medals: Bronze Star (with one bronze oak leaf cluster), Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (with two bronze oak leaf clusters), Good Conduct Medal (second award), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (with Japan clasp), National Defense Service Medal (with one bronze service star), Korean Service Medal (with two bronze service stars), Vietnam Service Medal (with one silver service star), Philippine Liberation Ribbon (with one bronze service star), United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device (1960), Driver and Mechanic Badge, Army Aviation-Aircraft Crewman Badge and Korean Defense Service Medal, along with four overseas bars.

After retiring from the Army, he resided in Evans County and worked a few years at Reidsville State Prison, and later for several years at REMCO, Inc. with his son-in-law, Derrell Purvis. He enjoyed planting a vegetable garden big enough for the whole county, tending to his yard and flower beds and visiting with his children, grandchildren and numerous friends.

Described by many as one of the wisest men you will ever run across, Daddy, also affectionately known as Pa-Pa, and Uncle Dick, was a true American hero who was loved and will be truly missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Sara (Elton) Driggers, Francis Ennis, Gail (Derrell) Purvis, Pearl (Bobby) Barnard, Johnny (Patricia) Stanfield, Scotty Stanfield, Cissy Palmer, Jimmy (Sheri) Stanfield and Irene Stanfield, 27 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law, Tom Lewis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1, from 5-9 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 2, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Military burial to follow service at Brewton Cemetery, Hagan.

Pallbearers will be Joe Driggers, Donavon Stanfield, Tony Strickland, Tony Odum, David Ball, Chris Rustin, Terry Rustin and Pete Stanfield.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

