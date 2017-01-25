Joint meeting yields small progress on consolidation study commitment

County commissioners and city officials gathered at the Courthouse Annex on Thursday, Jan. 19, to discuss moving forward with a consolidation study to research the pros and cons of both governmental and functional consolidation, but not all entities gave a firm answer as to their support or opposition for proceeding with the study.

The final consensus was to schedule a joint workshop with consolidation expert, Harry Hayes, from the Carl Vinson Institute for Government in order to gather more information prior to making a financial commitment towards the study.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

