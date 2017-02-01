Johnson Hill Farm a Centennial Family Farm

After reading an article about the Georgia Centennial Farm Program, retired Col. Pharris Johnson decided to make application for his family farm, Johnson Hill Farm. The Johnson Hill Farm was one of 22 farms recognized in 2016 as a centennial family farm.

“It’s really a wonderful program … to recognize farms that have been in the same family for 100 years or more. Family farms are disappearing. Only about 1 percent of the population in the United States are in farming,” Johnson said. “I’m really hoping that other people in the county that qualify for this will apply to this too. It’s a good way to recognize one’s family heritage.”

Three family-owned farms in Evans County have been recognized by the program for being owned and operated by the same family for 100 years or more.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

