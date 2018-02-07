Johnnie Earl ‘Thin Man’ Brown died February 1. He was born December 4, 1956 in Evans County. He attended Evans County public schools. He joined St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Daisy at an early age, where he sang in the St. Luke Choir. He farmed for Carson Sands for many years. He also drove for many trucking companies including Southern Company, Blocker Trucking, Sands Logging and Heavy Weight Trucking. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Brown Brewton; his wife, Gwen Harris; a sister, Rosetta Brewton Woodruff; two brothers, Randolph Bowers and Ronnie Bowers. He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Calvin B. Williams; four step-children, Sophia Williams Walden of Pembroke, Ellen Bacon, Shawn Bacon and Michelle Bacon, all of Claxton; a loving father, Felton Brewton, Sr. of Daisy; six sisters, Paulette (Dr. Donnell) Benjamin, Debra (Stanley) Mincey, Bernette (Bryant) Hodges, all of Claxton, Tamika Brewton of Okinawa, Japan, Wanda Butler of Swainsboro, Juanita Bowers of Lakeland, Ga.; eight brothers, Warnell (Lucille) Brewton, Felton, Jr. (Trina) Brewton, all of Daisy, Donell (Shirley) Brewton of North Augusta, S.C., Clyde Bowers of Metter, Clifford Bowers of Swainboro, Kenny Bowers (Lois Ann) of Metter, Donnie Bowers (Linda) of Statesboro; a Godson, Akari Bellamy; nine aunts, Bertha Gross of Boston, Ella Mae McCloud of Pembroke, Loretta Brewton, Clara Brewton, Catherine Brown, Rosetta Burgess, Willie Jane McCray, all of Daisy, Edna Mae (Jimmy) McKever of Daisy, Louise Penn of Savannah; two uncles, Roosevelt (Lily West) Brewton of Claxton and Paul Brown of Salisbury, Md.; special friends, Tashee Lee, Bobby Roper, Dontell Lee, Whitney Lee and Chris Porter, all of Statesboro; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at noon, at Historic Mt. Pleasant Church, 1268 Pleasant Rd., Claxton with Rev. Micheal P. Dickerson and Rev. Dr. C.L. Anderson, officiating. Interment will be at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton. Pallbearers will be Desmond Brown, Donnell Benjamin, Denzel Benjamin, Brandon Brewton, Darnell Williams and Darrell Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryant Hodges and Kailon Brewton. Moody’s Funeral Home of Claxton is in charge of arrangements.

