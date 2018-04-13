John Lemuel Crosby, 80, passed away April 12. He attended Old Line Primitive Baptist Church. He worked for Evans County and retired from the City of Claxton. Mr. Lemuel loved fishing, wood working and old trucks. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Crosby Lee; and a brother, Wilton (Monk) Crosby, Jr. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Crosby of Claxton; three sons, Keith Crosby of Akin, S.C., Ken (Deborah) Crosby of Pembroke and Mitchell (Roxanne) Nobles of Statesboro; two daughters, Tina (Terry) Mosrie of Blue Field, W.V., and LuRene (Adam) Cochran of Statesboro; one sister, Joan (Bobby) Cowart of Pembroke; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 15, from 2-3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 15, at 3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Eld. Craig Lanier officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

