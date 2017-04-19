John Daniel Beasley, 78, passed away April 18 at his residence. He was an Evans County native and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. After living in Savannah for a number of years he retired and moved the family to Claxton. He loved fishing, hunting and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Elaine Beasley of Claxton; one son, Daniel (Nicole) Beasley of Guyton, Ga.; one daughter, Daphne (Jimmy) Kerby of Bloomingdale, Ga.; one brother, Edward Beasley of Savannah; two sisters, July Rhodes of Claxton and Joan Sikes of Cumming, Ga.; four grandchildren, Ryan Kerby, Lindsey Kerby, Ashlyn Beasley and Emily Harrison; one great-grandchild, Levi Harrison; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 20, from 10 -11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Gordon officiating.

Burial was in Antioch Church Cemetery.

Remembrances can be made to a charity of choice.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

