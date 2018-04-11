Jessie L. (Wimpy) Scott, 84, passed away April 10 at his home in Pulaski, Ga. The Tift County native resided in Evans County for many years and attended Eastside Baptist Church. He was a member of the Bessie Tift Church in Tifton, Ga. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service, where he did a tour in Vietnam and two years in Holland. Surviving are his wife, Janie Scott of Pulaski; three daughters, Lydgia (Kenny) Davis of Register, Harriet (Dave) Dunn of Cochran, Ga. and Helen (Dale) McCorkle of Register; five grandchildren, Andy (Katie) Jones, Adam (Scottie) Davis, Justin (Lauren) Davis, Brittany (Johnny) McKenna, Mandy (George) Bass and Hannah and Sarah Dunn; six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 13, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery, Glennville, Ga., on Friday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Remembrances may be sent to Eastside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 66, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Pulaski Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 113, Pulaski, Ga. 30451. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

