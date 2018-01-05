Jessie Alford DeLoach, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 2. She was born June 5, 1941 to David Alford and Annie Mae (Edge) Alford. She graduated from Claxton High School in May 1958 before marrying William “Billy” DeLoach on June 8, 1958. She worked at Evans Memorial Hospital for over 40 years, showing her exemplary work ethic and commitment to the community. Jessie truly lived her life to the fullest by enjoying the simple pleasures in life: Sunday gatherings with family, watching her great-grandchildren play in her sunroom, and supporting those in need in her community. Everyone who knew Jessie knew that she was kind, helpful, and honest; these qualities allowed her to impact her family and community in immeasurable ways. Preceded in death, Jessie reunited with her son, William Levi “Lee” DeLoach who passed away on July 14, 1993 while working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Surviving are her husband, Billy DeLoach; two daughters, Janet (Bill) Sullivan of Claxton and Susan (Terry) Durrence of Savannah; two brothers, Oscar Alford of Warner Robbins and Alphus Alford of Alaska; sisters, Lora Hinely of Blitchton, Ga. and Lois Harper of Byron, Ga.; six grandchildren, Andrew (Melinda) Boyett, Kayla Boyett, Lauren (Daniel) Rabich, Stephanie (Stephen) Benda, Alexander Durrence, and Addison Durrence; two great-grandchildren, Katelyn Boyett and Callie Boyett. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 5, from 12-2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel Pallbearers will be James Cox, Adam Snellgrove, Scott Snellgrove and Bubba Massey. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 and Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga.A 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

