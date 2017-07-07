Jessica (Jessi) Jenkins Pennington, 37, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2017. Jessi was born December 2, 1979 and has lived her entire life in Bulloch County. She is a 1998 Honor Graduate from Statesboro High School, where she excelled in academics as well as athletics. She is a 2003 graduate from Georgia Southern University with a BS in Therapeutic Recreation. She began her career at Walker Home Medical in Statesboro, GA, working there for approximately 11 years. She then joined the family business, Servpro of Statesboro, with her parents, acting as Operations Manager and Co-owner. She was a member of Homebuilders of Statesboro and Statesboro Service League. She was a member of Statesboro First Methodist Church and an active member at Connection Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Ashton Laine Pennington and Avery Logan Pennington and her parents Steve and Peggy Todd Garner of Statesboro; two sisters, Chancy Jenkins of Glennville and Kelsey (Ryland) McLendon of Statesboro; grandmothers Lucile Todd of Claxton, Sadie Jenkins of Nevils and Jane Garner of Washington, GA; and niece Hollyn Wilds. She was also deeply loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Randy ‘Tadpole’ Jenkins, stepmother Jan Folsom Jenkins, grandfathers Roger Todd, Norman Jenkins and Dr. James W. Garner.

She has joined her Heavenly Father and one day we will see her again. We will miss her, her beautiful smile and each and every one of her acts of kindness and love.

Pallbearers will be David Todd, Danny Todd, Mike Todd, Chuck Campbell, Benny Jenkins, Jimmy Jenkins, Phil Garner and Jim (Bubba) Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be close circle of friends, her Connect Group and members of Statesboro Service League.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 8th at 1pm with the service following at 3pm at Connection Church with Joey Fennell and Pastor Jimmy Cason officiating. Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ‘Connection Church One and One Project’, 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

