Jeff Hampton, age 59, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He lived in Claxton for most of his life. He was employed by Hercules for many years and then went into business for himself as an owner and operator of Hampton Hauling. He was an avid hunter that enjoyed fishing in his younger days and shooting pool. More recently his favorite past time was being “PaPa” to his grandsons, Rush Hampton and Ander Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Padgett and Eldon Hampton; his older sister, Debbie Hampton Flores and her son, Lyle Flores and his younger brother, Brian Padgett. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sherry Rush Hampton; three daughters, Brandy West, Jessica Hampton, Janiece (Adam) Martin; one son, Jason (Carla) Hampton, all of Claxton; two bonus granddaughters, Bethany Rush of Reidsville and Macy Rush of Claxton; two sisters, Angie Stanfield of Ailey and Connie Hampton of Reidsville; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Per Jeff’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Instead his family will host a cookout in his honor at his home in Claxton on Saturday, Feb. 3, beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 4710 Waters Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31404. Low Country Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements.

