Janie Francis Sheffield, 78, passed away January 5, at Candler Hospital in Savannah. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County and a member of Faith Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a home health aid. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She always enjoyed playing with her grandsons, cooking, gardening and the outdoors.

Mrs. Sheffield was preceded in death by her husband, Jack (Son) Sheffield.

Surviving are two daughters, Jeannie (Rick) Mitchell of Ellabell and Jackie (Jerry) Taylor of Athens; three brothers, Billy (Linda) Harn, Durrell (Katherine) Harn and Harry (Carolyn) Hutto, all of Daisy; one sister, Ruth (Perry) Hearn of Millen; five grandsons, Zach and Rick Mitchell, Zack, Blake and Trey Taylor; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 7 from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

