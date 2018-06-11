Janet Strickland Pinckard, 68, passed away June 7 at her home after a short illness. She attended Buelah Baptist Church in Pembroke. Janet worked Civil Service at Fort Stewart for several years, then worked at the Claxton Post Office for over 20 years. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. One of her hobbies and favorite past times was collecting Dream Sicle figurines. Surviving are her husband, Mike Pinckard of Hagan; son, Anthony (Audrey) Pinckard of Hagan; one aunt, Eula Johnston of Hinesville; two brothers, David (Gwen) Strickland of Pembroke and Don (Miriam) Strickland of Richmond Hill; three grandchildren, Preston Campbell, Nelson Pinckard and Cooper Pinckard; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Remembrances may be made to Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

