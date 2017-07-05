James St. paving delayed

Concrete slabs discovered under the road must be dug up before work can continue

Repaving work on James Street between College and Clark Street hit a snag last week when contractors discovered thick concrete under the existing road. They have been working to bust up and dig out all of the concrete before resurfacing can continue, but Mayor Terry Branch says they job should still be finished by August 1.

The section of road runs alongside Claxton High and the gymnasium and is heavily traveled by buses during the school year. The contract specified the job would be completed by August 1, before the start of the new semester.

From staff reports

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments