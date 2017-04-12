James St. fire no accident

Abandoned home burned hot and fast

A vacant home on James Street in Claxton burned Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. As locals headed home from work, flames could be seen above the treetops in Claxton.

Claxton Fire Chief Harold Rogers reported the fire was definitely set, but whether it was accidental or intentional has not been determined. “There ain’t no doubt somebody set it on fire,” Rogers said. Electricity had not been connected at the home for years.

