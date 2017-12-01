James H. DeLoach, 87, passed away November 29 at Northspring Assisted Living. He was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. Mr. DeLoach was a rural mail carrier and retired after 35 years of service. He also farmed, which he enjoyed a great deal. He was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. DeLoach was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Lee DeLoach; his parents, J. Hoyt and Martha Martin DeLoach; and a sister, Nina DeLoach Kennedy. Surviving are one step-daughter, Marcia (Tom) Martin of Conyers, Ga.; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in DeLoach’s Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

