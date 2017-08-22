James DeWitt (Buck) Anderson slipped away to Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long and hard-fought battle with illness.
He is predeceased by his mother, Jean Dupree Anderson Thompson; his father, James DeWitt Anderson, Sr.; and his step-father, Amos Charlie Thompson.
Mr. Anderson is survived by a daughter, Julie Anderson; a son, Jeffery Anderson; his devoted sister, Sue Anderson (Jim) Walea; his nephew, Jay (Karen) Walea; his niece, Kristi (Pat) Miller; first cousins, Ronnie (Pam) Anderson, Lalah Kennedy, Elaine (Stan) Bullington, Tommy (Ellene) Anderson, Dale (Bill) Flexner; his dear friend, Steve (Cathie) VanWechel.
Mr. Andreson was a 1965 graduate of Claxton High School where he was a four-year letterman on the Claxton Tigers football team. He attended Georgia Military College, and Georgia Southern College. He was a long-time employee of Coca Cola Bottling Co. and Triple A Insurance.
The family will hold a private memorial service at NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton.
Mr. Anderson’s family would like to thank the nurses at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their devoted care.
James DeWitt (Buck) Anderson
