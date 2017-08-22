James DeWitt (Buck) Anderson slipped away to Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long and hard-fought battle with illness.

He is predeceased by his mother, Jean Dupree Anderson Thompson; his father, James DeWitt Anderson, Sr.; and his step-father, Amos Charlie Thompson.

Mr. Anderson is survived by a daughter, Julie Anderson; a son, Jeffery Anderson; his devoted sister, Sue Anderson (Jim) Walea; his nephew, Jay (Karen) Walea; his niece, Kristi (Pat) Miller; first cousins, Ronnie (Pam) Anderson, Lalah Kennedy, Elaine (Stan) Bullington, Tommy (Ellene) Anderson, Dale (Bill) Flexner; his dear friend, Steve (Cathie) VanWechel.

Mr. Andreson was a 1965 graduate of Claxton High School where he was a four-year letterman on the Claxton Tigers football team. He attended Georgia Military College, and Georgia Southern College. He was a long-time employee of Coca Cola Bottling Co. and Triple A Insurance.

The family will hold a private memorial service at NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton.

Mr. Anderson’s family would like to thank the nurses at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their devoted care.

