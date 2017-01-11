Jailer reprimanded in county jail death

Sheriff Randall Tippins disclosed last week that a jailer on duty at the time of an inmate’s death in October 2016 has been reprimanded. Leon Mathis was found hanging in his cell on October 16.

“I reprimanded the jailer for not following policy and procedure on some items,” Tippins said. “He didn’t do his log like he ought to have.” GBI investigated the death, but ECSO conducted an internal investigation into policies and procedures.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

