Jack “W” Jansen, 80, passed away February 22. He was born December 16, 1937, in Las Vegas, Nev. to Hank and Winifred Jansen. After graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Marine Corp, at the age of 19. He served in the Marines from 1956-1977, retiring as a Master Sergeant/E8. During his time in service he served an 18 month tour in Vietnam. He was most certainly a proud Marine and after his retirement he continued to work with veterans through the Dept. of Labor. He moved to Claxton in 1992 and was a member of the Claxton Progressive Primitive Baptist Church. He served as a ceacon and the treasurer for his church and enjoyed every minute of his service. Jack enjoyed bowling, fishing, was an avid reader, and enjoyed working in his garden. Of all the titles he was called, “Pa” by far was his proudest. He loved his family and enjoyed the times they spent together. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Joanne Voeller and Suzanne Kercheski. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Frances Ophelia Jansen; two sons, Jack Jansen and Stan (Theresa) Jansen, all of Claxton; one daughter, Patricia (Greg) Gilmore of Glennville; grandchildren, Dianne Cofer, Airel Rushing, Brittney Gilmore and Hannah Grace Jansen; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Brian Gilmore and Adaline Rushing; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 26, from 12 – 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Glennville. Remembrances may be sent to Claxton Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 571, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments