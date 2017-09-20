Irma rains cause extensive washouts

Overall, Irma damage less than Matthew’s havoc last year

By all documented accounts, it appears that Hurricane Irma wreaked less havoc than initially predicted when it arrived Monday, Sept. 11, and much less damage than Hurricane Matthew brought to Evans County last October. County Chairwoman Jill Griffin officially lifted the local state of emergency yesterday just after 8 a.m.

Local officials say public property damages do not meet thresholds to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. Evans County Tax Assessors office was not finished compiling individual damage assessment reports by press deadline yesterday, but it did not appear that total damages would meet the threshold for individual assistance from FEMA either.

The worst of the storm struck Evans County early Monday morning, Sept. 11, but by 1 p.m. most of the wind and rain had subsided. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked at 48 mph at 10:35 a.m. and rainfall was 7.69 inches by NWS records. Locals reported anywhere from 6-9 inches in rain gauges across the county.

River and pond flooding did occur on Monday as a result of the heavy rainfall Irma brought and some dirt roads were washed out. Large trees blocked sections of Highways 301, 280 and a few other primary roads Monday morning, but most were cleared by midday.

Evans County Sheriff Randall Tippins reported that law enforcement officers and first responders did not have to deny service to any emergent calls through the storm due to extreme winds. (Officials announced prior to the storm that if winds exceeded 40 mph, law enforcement could not respond. When winds exceeded 35 mph, fire and EMS services were to cease response as well.)

County radios were down for a couple of hours and cell service was splotchy Monday as well. “The tower went down, but the sheriff’s department got it back up,” said Evans County Fire Chief Andy Sikes. “We was using Claxton’s talk-around channel.”

The most dangerous situation first responders and emergency personnel faced in the hours immediately following the storm was drivers, most likely evacuees, making their way home to Florida, who disregarded road barricades for trees down or fallen power lines. Someone wrapped rags around live, downed power lines on Hwy. 301 South and drove over them. “A lineman won’t do that!” Womble said.

Approximately 4,900 locals were without power Monday after the storm. More than 75 percent of the outages had been restored by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. A large power pole snapped by a fallen tree on Perkins Mill Road extended the outage to some customers through Thursday. Friday afternoon, Evans County EMA announced that power had been fully restored.

The day after the storm, Evans County EMA reported 11 roads (not state routes) were impassible. By Thursday, the number was reduced to six roads declared closed or “passable but dangerous.” In total, two miles of county road was reportedly damaged by the storm.

One road, Breckley Blocker off Hwy. 301 S, is still closed. The road serves as a pond dam. “One of the ponds overflowed and destroyed everything,” said Kile DeLoach, county road supt. An engineer has surveyed the road, but no plan has been formulated yet for fixing the extensive washout.

Washouts were the primary issue after the storm, rather than heavy vegetative debris. “Where last time it was 40 days to clean up, we’re probably looking at seven or eight days this time,” DeLoach said.

CIty officials agreed damage was much less extensive than what Hurricane Matthew brought last year. “We were extremely fortunate,” said Claxton Mayor Terry Branch.

Three or four Claxton streets were blocked right after the storm, but city crews cleared the way for traffic to pass on Monday then turned their attention to picking up debris on Tuesday.

There were no issues with water and sewer service during the storm, Branch says, but much more rain water would have resulted in an overflow at the treatment plant’s oxidation pond. “If we’d had much more rain at the treatment plant, we’d have had an issue with the pond going over,” he said.

“Overall we’re in much better shape than the destruction of Matthew,” said Bellville Mayor Pharris Johnson. “We had very little damage,” added Daisy Mayor Junior Brown.

Claxton nor Evans County intend to use contractors for clean up. Debris is manageable by city and county crews. County Administrator Casey Burkhalter reported 2,300 cubic yards of debris had been collected from public property.

A few Evans Countians sought shelter in Red Cross facilities in Dublin. Two local churches opened their doors as Good Samaritan shelters as well. Local Red Cross Captain Elizabeth Porter wasn’t aware of any residents permanently displaced after the storm.

Volunteer firefighters with Claxton Fire Department and Evans County Fire Department manned their stations overnight in preparation for the storm.

Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

