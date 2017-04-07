Irma Lee Miles Hendrix, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister passed away April 5, at Evans Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was 87. Granny, as she was often called by her family, loved cooking, sewing, knitting and working in the garden growing vegetables or working in her yard. The family often recalls vivid memories of all the wonderful times that she spent cooking a good southern meal for many, but how Granny was always the last to eat, because serving others with love and food was the most important thing to her. She was a member of Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church where she actively attended until she moved to The Griffin House. Granny loved God and always had a desire for others to know and follow Him. She always encouraged others to help someone who needed it.

Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by her husband Aubrey.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Avery and Connie Hendrix and Carroll and Kathy Hendrix, all of Claxton; a daughter, Donna Hendrix of Glennville; 10 grandchildren, Melissa McGalliard, Kendra Sowell, Jamie Hendrix, Adam Stubbs, Will Hendrix, Audrey Durrence, Rachel Stubbs, Chelsey Hendrix, Madolyn Hendrix and Miles Hendrix; 18 great-grandchildren, Carmen and Cody McGalliard, Kadence, Colton and Kenson Sowell, Mason Gibson, Case and Addalyn Stubbs, Aubrey and Ramsey Hendrix, Payzlee Wheeler, Peyton and Preslee DeLoach, Pailynn Stubbs, Leevi and Logan Willis, Aubrianna Hendrix and Mattox Putnam.

Services will be held Sunday, April 9, at Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Brian Litch.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Hendrix, Will Hendrix, Adam Stubbs, Cody McGalliard, Randy Hendrix and Ray Todd.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 111 Bellville, Ga. 30414.

Please visit our online memorial at www.hodgesmoore.com to sign the guestbook and share fond memories with the Hendrix Family.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments