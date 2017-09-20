Irma blows seagull to Claxton

People weren’t the only ones displaced during Hurricane Irma. An injured seagull, most likely blown into town by the storm, was found at the Senior Citizen Park on Hendrix Street last Thursday morning.

Claxton Fire Chief Harold Rogers transported the injured bird to Savannah Animal Care. Rogers suspected the bird sustained a wing injury. He was informed Monday that the bird also suffered internal injuries and had died.

See Page 7 of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise for a feature about a local family who took in two horses evacuated from the Bloomingdale area last week.

