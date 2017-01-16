Ina Pearl (Martin) Shuman, 79, passed away January 16, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and she retired from Winn Dixie in Claxton.

Surviving are one son, Greg (Angel) Shuman of Claxton; two daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Bradshaw of Richmond Hill, and Jenny (Mitchell) Stanfield of Claxton; four precious grandchildren, Whitney (Doug) King, Gregory Shuman, II, Camille Stanfield and Quinn Stanfield; one great grandchild, Bruce King; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5 – 7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Emmaus Church, c/o Edwin Akins, 197 Barrow Bay Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

