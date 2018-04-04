OTC names building for Stricklands

In honor of the late Jack and Muriel Strickland, Evans County natives, Ogeechee Technical College held a building naming ceremony at the Evans Technical Education Complex in Hagan on Thursday, March 29. The ceremony marked only the second time OTC has named a building in someone’s honor. The first time was also for an Evans Countian, the late Senator Joe Kennedy. Last year, the Strickland Foundation gave a $500,000 donation to the College to be used to further educational programs in Evans County. See Page 12 in this week’s edition (April 4) for the story.

