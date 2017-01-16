Imogene Rogers, 101, passed away January 14, at Camellia Health and Rehab. She was a native of Evans County and a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church in Savannah. Imogene was a retired Cosmetologist.

Surviving are one son, Amos Rogers of Claxton; a special friend, Jaunita Holland; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Bull Creek Church Cemetery.

Burial will be in Bull Creek Church Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

