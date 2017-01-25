Huddle House construction underway

Developer aims to open in May

Huddle House is returning to Claxton bigger, better and in a new location. Restaurant developer and owner, Robert Wiggins, says the restaurant will seat 85 people and should be open in May. Huddle House will be located on Plyler Street, across from the Claxton Square Shopping Center where Food Fresh is located. “It’s the new Huddle House prototype.

“It’s a lot different from what people are used to,” Wiggins said. “It’s a lot more upscale, contemporary type decor.” Wiggins built a similar store in Hazlehurst a year and a half ago.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

