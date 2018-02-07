House fire leads to drug investigation

Evans County Asst. Fire Chief Brian Croft injured in accidental gun discharge

A mobile home fire on Jones Road (off Mosley Road) in Evans County last Thursday night, Feb. 1, around 8 p.m. went awry in more than one way – firefighters discovered what they thought to be evidence of a meth lab in the bathroom. Then, around midnight, Assistant Fire Chief Brian Croft accidentally discharged his 9mm sidearm into his leg. Croft was flown to Savannah where he was in surgery for more than eight hours.

The residence was destroyed in the fire that started from a burn barrel nearby and spread to the home. “They were burning in a barrel and it got away from them. They went inside and were cooking and it got up on the porch,” said Fire Chief Andy Sikes. The scene wasn’t cleared until approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

Five adults were displaced in the blaze. The family was renting the trailer from Jerry Akins.

Evans County firefighters found what they initially thought to be remnants of a meth lab during the overhaul and clean up effort of a mobile home. “We found some stuff that didn’t look right so we called in some investigators,” Sikes said.

Meth labs are known to be explosive, and routine firefighting protocol is to vacate the area immediately and call law enforcement, which Sikes did.

Upon further investigation by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force, a smoking bong was found in the bathroom of the home, but no evidence of a meth lab, Sheriff Randall Tippins reported Friday morning.

The bong was covered up in the bathtub so firefighters exited the scene as commanded without investigating further. “… Thought it might have been a meth lab, but it wasn’t,” Tippins said. “It was there in the tub … A lot of times you’ll see that in meth labs.”

Authorities searched the area, but never found other meth lab components. Drug Task Force agents assisted in the initial investigation and would have been responsible for the cleanup and disposal of a meth lab had one been found. Since there was no evidence of a lab, the agency backed out of the investigation. Residents of the home eventually admitted to owning a bong, Tippins says.

One resident, 19-year-old Devin Allen Sikes, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after authorities found marijuana in a pill bottle at the residence.

Tippins says investigators were scattered around the fire scene looking for meth lab components when Croft’s accidental gun discharge occurred. “We were scattered around looking for components and had an accidental discharge of a firearm in a fireman’s pocket,” he said. Many of the officers and firefighters’ first reaction was that someone was firing at them.

As to how exactly the discharge occurred, Tippins wasn’t sure. “Really and truly don’t know what happened,” he said.

Sikes says most of his firefighters have a concealed carry permit and carry their weapon routinely, but it’s a personal choice. There is no ECFD protocol requiring the volunteer firefighters to carry. “All my fire department are licensed toters,” Sikes said. “It’s just for personal protection.”

Croft was still hospitalized Monday morning and facing extensive recovery, including physical therapy. “He’s got a lot of support,” Sikes said. “Firefighters are a family.”

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments