Jerry Hogue will retire from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office in December. See Page 9 in this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise for the story.

A retirement reception for Hogue will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Evans County Courthouse Annex.

