Hilda Louise Lowe Brown, age 84, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 5 at her residence under the care of Bethany Hospice.

Hilda was born in Emmanuel County on September 5, 1933 to John Elton and Pippa Trappnell Lowe. She lived for many years in Pompano Beach, Fla. before moving to Claxton. Hilda was a loving mother and homemaker and attended Daisy United Methodist Church.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Constance Galatka.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jasper N. Brown, Jr. of Claxton; children, Jacquelyn Bowman and her husband, Bob of Hoschton, Ga., Jerry Brown and his wife, Michele of Boca Raton, Fla., Holly Wintermute and her husband, Doug of Woodruff, S.C. and Hope Gray and her husband, Jermaine of Statesboro; sister, Janice Priester of Ludowici and brother-in-law, Willis Brown of St. Augustine, Fla.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 in the chapel of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home with Rev. Kathy Israel-McLeod officiating. The burial will follow in Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please visit our online memorial at www.hodgesmoore.com to sign the guest book and share fond memories with the Brown family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Daisy United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main Street, Daisy, Ga. 30423.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Comments

comments