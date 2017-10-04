Chase ends in wreck at City Hall

Troopers pursued vehicle stolen from Toombs Co.

Claxton City Hall sustained minor damage after 38-year-old Pembroke resident, Wayland Hodges, crashed into a brick decorative wall while fleeing in a stolen vehicle from a GSP trooper Friday evening, Sept. 29. The chase reached speeds of 114 mph.

Hodges wrecked into another vehicle on Hwy. 280 E. near Church Street. His vehicle then hit a curb and jumped the railroad tracks onto W. Railroad Street where he came to a rest after hitting the brick walkway at City Hall.

Hodges rear ended a Crown Vic on 280. Dana Capron, a Claxton resident, was driving the car. Brittany Meadows, also a local resident, was a passenger in the car. Capron was transported to EMH. Meadows was sent to East Georgia Medical Center with a neck injury.

